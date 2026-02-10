Bryce Point Capital LLC Takes $525,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $303,907,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 896,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,134,000 after purchasing an additional 869,705 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,510,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,357,000 after acquiring an additional 703,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 526.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 648,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,363,000 after acquiring an additional 545,318 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $52,050,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,308,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,302. This represents a 43.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $98.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.94. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.