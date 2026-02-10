CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.3333.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CAE from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CAE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded CAE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th.

NYSE CAE opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CAE had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 8.98%.The firm had revenue of $897.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CAE will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in CAE by 360.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

