Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $2.40. Caesarstone shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 49,323 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Caesarstone to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Caesarstone Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $80.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $102.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.60 million. Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%.

Institutional Trading of Caesarstone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTE. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Caesarstone during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Caesarstone during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 39,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. is an Israel-based manufacturer specializing in engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial applications. The company’s core business centers on the design, production and marketing of quartz slabs and tiles used for kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, flooring and wall cladding. Caesarstone’s products combine natural quartz with resins and pigments to deliver durable, low-maintenance surfaces known for their aesthetic versatility and resistance to scratches, stains and heat.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered at Kibbutz Sdot Yam, Israel, Caesarstone has grown into a global brand with distribution in over 50 countries.

