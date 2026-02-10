Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$159.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCO shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$130.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$145.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$139.00 to C$201.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cameco from C$150.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cameco from C$130.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Shares of CCO opened at C$163.59 on Tuesday. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$49.75 and a 12 month high of C$182.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$143.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$126.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$614.56 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 1.89%.

Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries. In the long term, Cameco has the ability increase annual uranium production by restarting shut mines and investing in new ones. In addition to its large uranium mining business, Cameco operates uranium conversion and fabrication facilities.

