Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 76,160 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,160 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $20,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,691,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,551,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,694,000 after buying an additional 183,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $493,686,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,131,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,212,000 after acquiring an additional 27,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,639,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,076,000 after acquiring an additional 283,706 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $453,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,165. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $232,454.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,915.32. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.15. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $87.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $20.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

