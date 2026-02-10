Candriam S.C.A. Sells 7,133 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $25,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

CM opened at $98.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.97. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $98.27.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 13.57%.Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.25%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM), commonly known as CIBC, is a major Canadian financial institution headquartered in Toronto. Formed in 1961 through the merger of the Canadian Bank of Commerce and the Imperial Bank of Canada, CIBC is one of Canada’s largest banks and provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

CIBC’s activities span personal and business banking, wealth management, capital markets and corporate banking.

