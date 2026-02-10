Candriam S.C.A. Trims Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 57.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,354 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $34,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $559,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,460,000 after buying an additional 81,124 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 126.7% in the third quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings cut MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,876.88.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI opened at $2,035.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,723.90 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,074.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,201.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total transaction of $503,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total transaction of $91,231.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,034.09. This represents a 14.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,788 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.