Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.37 and traded as high as $33.65. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $32.87, with a volume of 50,508 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBNK shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Capital Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Capital Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $543.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.62 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dominic C. Canuso sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $95,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,080.30. This trade represents a 70.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 152,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 86,062 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 28.6% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 261,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 58,232 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,495,000 after buying an additional 40,489 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards.

