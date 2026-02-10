CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CardioGenics Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGNH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. CardioGenics shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

CardioGenics Stock Performance

CardioGenics Company Profile

CardioGenics Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS: CGNH) is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in the development, production and commercialization of immunoenzymatic assay kits and instruments for the detection and monitoring of cardiovascular disease. The company’s core focus lies in high-sensitivity cardiac biomarkers, which support early diagnosis of myocardial infarction, heart failure and related conditions. CardioGenics leverages proprietary antibody technology and assay platforms to deliver quantitative test results in clinical laboratory settings.

Headquartered in the United States, CardioGenics serves healthcare providers and diagnostic laboratories globally through a combination of direct sales channels and distribution partners.

