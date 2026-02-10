Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

RNAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cartesian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cartesian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Cartesian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cartesian Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

In other Cartesian Therapeutics news, CFO Blaine Davis sold 10,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $72,230.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 121,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,720.40. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNAC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cartesian Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 114.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 44,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RNAC opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $169 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.45. Cartesian Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $20.00.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol RNAC, is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based therapeutics. The company leverages a proprietary RNA delivery platform to induce the production of therapeutic proteins within patients, aiming to address a range of diseases through in vivo expression of disease-modifying agents. Cartesian’s technology is designed to optimize mRNA stability, translation efficiency and targeted delivery, with potential applications spanning oncology, autoimmune disorders and rare genetic conditions.

At the core of Cartesian’s approach is a synthetic mRNA platform that incorporates proprietary lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.