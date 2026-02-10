Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 881.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,906,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,248,000 after buying an additional 102,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,804,000 after purchasing an additional 65,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $92,901,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTLS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

Shares of GTLS opened at $207.45 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.60 and a fifty-two week high of $208.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.95. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.99, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Chart Industries, Inc (NYSE: GTLS) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart’s product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

