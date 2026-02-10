China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

China Sunergy Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSUNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.0278. China Sunergy shares last traded at $0.0162, with a volume of 7,100 shares trading hands.

China Sunergy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

China Sunergy Company Profile

China Sunergy Co, Ltd. is a China-based manufacturer specializing in the design, development and production of photovoltaic (“PV”) cells and modules. The company’s product portfolio includes both monocrystalline and polycrystalline solar cells as well as assembled solar modules suitable for residential, commercial and utility-scale applications. China Sunergy’s vertically integrated platform covers wafer procurement, cell fabrication and module assembly, allowing the company to optimize cost efficiencies and quality control throughout the manufacturing process.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Nanjing, China Sunergy initially focused on meeting domestic demand before expanding its footprint into international markets.

