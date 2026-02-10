Cigna Group $CI Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock opened at $294.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.70. The company has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.27. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.51 and a fifty-two week high of $350.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $372.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Cigna Group from $344.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.84.

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

