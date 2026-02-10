Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Citizens & Northern Corp (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.18 and traded as high as $23.49. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 42,048 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CZNC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citizens & Northern from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Citizens & Northern to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens & Northern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Citizens & Northern Price Performance

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $414.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the first quarter worth $324,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation is the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. Chartered in 1888, the company has cultivated deep roots in north central Pennsylvania and selected counties in upstate New York, offering a broad spectrum of banking services tailored to individuals, families and local businesses.

Through its flagship banking subsidiary, Citizens & Northern provides personal deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

