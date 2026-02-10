CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.60 and traded as high as $29.34. CNB Financial shares last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 85,715 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCNE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised CNB Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $87.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 15.29%. Equities analysts forecast that CNB Financial Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 543,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,424,000 after buying an additional 39,825 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the second quarter worth about $611,000. Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in CNB Financial by 27.7% during the second quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 894,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,438,000 after acquiring an additional 194,033 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CNB Financial by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CNB Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 24,327 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCNE) is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, CNB Bank & Trust, providing a full suite of community banking services. With a focus on relationship-driven banking, CNB Financial seeks to serve individuals, small businesses and agricultural clients across central Pennsylvania.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

