Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.11 and traded as high as $12.80. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 671,653 shares traded.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%.
Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE: RQI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide attractive levels of income and long-term growth of capital by investing primarily in real estate securities. The fund pursues a diversified portfolio approach, targeting real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate operating companies across a range of property sectors, including industrial, office, retail, residential and specialized real estate.
The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes high-quality, income-producing real estate securities.
