Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.11 and traded as high as $12.80. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 671,653 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RQI. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 58,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 19.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 261,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 43,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 27.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 450,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 97,065 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE: RQI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide attractive levels of income and long-term growth of capital by investing primarily in real estate securities. The fund pursues a diversified portfolio approach, targeting real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate operating companies across a range of property sectors, including industrial, office, retail, residential and specialized real estate.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes high-quality, income-producing real estate securities.

