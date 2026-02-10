Coherus Oncology (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Coherus Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $2.16. Coherus Oncology shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 1,478,342 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHRS. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Oncology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Coherus Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.51.

Coherus Oncology Stock Down 3.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $248.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Coherus Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coherus Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Oncology, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biologic therapies for oncology support and immuno-oncology. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, Coherus specializes in biosimilar versions of established oncology agents as well as novel immunotherapy candidates.

The company’s lead marketed products include Udenyca (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) and Fulphila (pegfilgrastim-jmdb), biosimilars to Amgen’s Neulasta, which are designed to reduce the incidence of infection in patients undergoing myelosuppressive chemotherapy.

