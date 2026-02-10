Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 313,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58,277 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $66,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,578,344,000 after buying an additional 48,968 shares during the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,000,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $931,520,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,725,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,663,000 after acquiring an additional 138,235 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23,503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,915,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $678,935,000 after acquiring an additional 263,043 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,486.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,917. This trade represents a 52.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $239.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $240.95. The stock has a market cap of $152.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.63.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

