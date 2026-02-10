Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,663 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $64,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,877,174,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15,040.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,420,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,917,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,855 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $238.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $574.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $240.93.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 28.46%.The business had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. HSBC increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.