Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.12 and traded as high as $3.13. Data I/O shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 12,342 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Data I/O in a report on Monday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised Data I/O to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Singular Research raised Data I/O to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Data I/O in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.22 target price on shares of Data I/O in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

Data I/O Trading Up 1.0%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $28.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAIO. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 29.8% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 349,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Data I/O by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation is a provider of device programming solutions for semiconductor and microcontroller manufacturers, test houses, contract manufacturers and electronics design engineers. The company’s product portfolio includes universal and site-specific programmers, automated programming systems and software tools that enable high-volume production, development and field programming of non-volatile memories and microcontrollers. Data I/O’s solutions are designed to support a wide range of programmable devices, including Flash, EPROM, EEPROM, PLDs, FPGAs and automotive-grade microcontrollers.

The company’s flagship technologies include its high-speed FlashCORE III programming engines and the SB-OS-A automated handling system, which together streamline production workflows by providing scalable, multi-site programming capabilities.

Featured Stories

