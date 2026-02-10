Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.8462.

Several research firms recently commented on DK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Delek US from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Delek US from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Delek US from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.84. Delek US has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $7.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $6.85. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 4.83%.The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In related news, EVP Robert G. Wright sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $93,110.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,395.38. The trade was a 5.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Israel sold 4,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $179,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,855.34. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Delek US by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth about $390,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Delek US by 3.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Delek US by 3,979.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 146,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DK) is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

See Also

