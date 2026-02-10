Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.33 and traded as high as $36.35. Dine Brands Global shares last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 336,186 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $29.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

The company has a market cap of $514.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33.

In other news, Director Richard J. Dahl bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $98,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,892. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 33.3% in the second quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 307.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc is a leading franchisor and operator of full‐service restaurants in the casual dining and breakfast segments. The company’s primary brands include IHOP®, known for its wide variety of breakfast offerings and pancakes, and Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, a casual dining concept featuring a range of American entrées, appetizers and cocktails. Through its franchise model, Dine Brands works with independent restaurant owners to develop, market and support both domestic and international locations.

The origins of Dine Brands Global date back to the founding of the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in 1958 in California.

