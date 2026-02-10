Diodes Incorporated $DIOD Stake Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,013 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Diodes were worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Diodes by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 336.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average of $52.60. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $61.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Diodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Diodes from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Diodes from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $50,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 67,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,529.85. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total value of $284,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 244,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,305.74. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 11,205 shares of company stock valued at $600,373 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

