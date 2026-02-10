Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.20 and traded as high as $24.99. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 112,533 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.7557 per share. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 279.63%.

Insider Activity at Dorchester Minerals

In related news, Director Frank Damon Box acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.96 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $197,640. This represents a 125.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $53,719.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,855.20. The trade was a 2.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 31,338 shares of company stock worth $687,283 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 157.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ: DMLP) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that acquires, owns and manages mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company holds net revenue interests on producing and non-producing wells, entitling it to a share of production proceeds without bearing the costs or operating responsibilities associated with exploration and development activities. Through strategic acquisitions and joint-venture arrangements, Dorchester Minerals builds a diversified portfolio of royalty assets across multiple U.S.

Featured Stories

