DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.61 and traded as high as $35.49. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $35.09, with a volume of 354,960 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DRD shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DRDGOLD in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded DRDGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on DRDGOLD to $46.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded DRDGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DRDGOLD has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 11.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 7.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD (NYSE: DRD) is a South African gold producer focused on the retreatment of surface tailings from historic mining operations on the Witwatersrand Basin. The company recovers fine gold particles from low‐grade tailings using an integrated, carbon‐in‐leach (CIL) processing circuit that is designed to maximize yield and minimize environmental impact. DRDGOLD’s operations are centered on sustainable resource utilization, transforming previously discarded material into saleable gold doré bars.

The company operates two primary tailings retreatment facilities on the West Rand and East Rand of Gauteng Province.

