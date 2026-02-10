DTE Energy (DTE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share and revenue of $3.3889 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $135.12 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $122.12 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.165 dividend. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.69.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in DTE Energy by 354.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

