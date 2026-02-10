Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.30 and traded as high as $14.08. Dynex Capital shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 6,726,018 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DX shares. Jones Trading raised their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Dynex Capital Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.26). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 59.80% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile



Dynex Capital, Inc is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets. The company’s primary business involves investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency-backed pools issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae, as well as selected non-agency RMBS. Dynex Capital seeks to generate net interest income by earning interest on its portfolio while employing leverage through secured repurchase agreements and other debt facilities.

In pursuing its investment objectives, Dynex Capital manages portfolio duration and interest rate exposures, with a focus on preserving capital and optimizing yield over the economic cycle.

