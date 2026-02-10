Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 57,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 35.9% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 8,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,216,850,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 17.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 258,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,771,000 after buying an additional 38,325 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $236.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.01. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $392.02.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.38.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $1,008,263.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,380.79. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,694 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $488,380.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,766,851.80. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 16,031 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,304 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

