Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 9,853 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,853 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 102.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4,261.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sheila K. Mcgrath acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,675.20. The trade was a 58.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $105.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $754.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 47.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.12%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

