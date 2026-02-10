Employers (NYSE:EIG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.04 and traded as high as $45.43. Employers shares last traded at $43.8450, with a volume of 143,446 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EIG shares. Zacks Research upgraded Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Employers in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $985.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Employers by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Employers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 22,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Employers by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Employers by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Employers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Holdings, Inc (NYSE: EIG) is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Through its subsidiaries, Employers Mutual Casualty Company and Employers Preferred Insurance Company, the firm specializes in providing workers’ compensation coverage alongside an array of commercial insurance products. Its service offerings include general liability, commercial auto, businessowners policies and umbrella coverages, tailored to meet the risk-management needs of small and mid-sized businesses across multiple industries.

The company markets its insurance solutions primarily through a network of independent agencies and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to underwrite policies that address the unique exposures faced by clients in manufacturing, construction, healthcare, retail and service sectors.

