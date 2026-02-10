Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $3.10. Entravision Communications shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 213,036 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.

In other news, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 85,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $280,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 126,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,579.64. This represents a 40.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alexandra Seros sold 63,859 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $180,082.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,857,122 shares in the company, valued at $30,617,084.04. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 670,000 shares of company stock worth $1,958,808 in the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 601,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) is a diversified Spanish-language media and advertising company headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company develops and distributes multimedia content tailored to Hispanic audiences across the United States, leveraging a combination of traditional broadcasting and digital platforms to reach consumers and marketers seeking to engage this fast-growing demographic.

In its broadcasting segment, Entravision owns and operates more than 50 television stations affiliated primarily with leading Spanish-language networks, as well as over 40 radio stations in key U.S.

