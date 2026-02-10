Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,552,931 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $58,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 22.0% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 14,482,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,392 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 2,038,075.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,643,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,438,000 after buying an additional 7,642,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,778,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,579 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 9.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,614,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,004,000 after acquiring an additional 315,032 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,859,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 654,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.89 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

SAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Report on SAN

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA (NYSE: SAN) is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe’s largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group’s core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.