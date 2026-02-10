Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,535 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $57,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $612,785,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $365,831,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2,047.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,676,000 after buying an additional 94,759 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,183,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,295,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,825.83, for a total value of $951,257.43. Following the sale, the director owned 344 shares in the company, valued at $628,085.52. This represents a 60.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,240. The trade was a 33.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,975.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,070.00 to $1,777.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,071.43.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE FICO opened at $1,373.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $1,284.30 and a 12-month high of $2,217.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,636.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,597.83.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.05 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Featured Stories

