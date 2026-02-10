EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.0741.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Siebert Williams Shank cut their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 5th.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,979 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,180.72. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,907,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,156,495,000 after acquiring an additional 782,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,815,556 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,651,172,000 after purchasing an additional 446,341 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,926,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,794,784,000 after purchasing an additional 122,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,046,709 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,364,309,000 after purchasing an additional 95,260 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,159,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $736,712,000 after purchasing an additional 249,984 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.49. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $135.87.

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

