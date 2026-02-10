Essex Property Trust (ESS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS):

2/9/2026 – Essex Property Trust had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2026 – Essex Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/5/2026 – Essex Property Trust was given a new $278.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

1/23/2026 – Essex Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2026 – Essex Property Trust had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/13/2026 – Essex Property Trust had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $292.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Essex Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $305.00.

1/8/2026 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $267.00 to $274.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Essex Property Trust had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2026 – Essex Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/16/2025 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $283.00 to $273.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Essex Property Trust had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $282.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $304.00.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.75%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESS) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on market-rate apartment communities and delivers a full suite of property services including leasing, resident services, asset management, and capital improvement programs designed to preserve and enhance long‑term property values.

Essex concentrates its portfolio in West Coast markets, with a significant presence in California and the Pacific Northwest.

