Essex Property Trust (ESS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS):
- 2/9/2026 – Essex Property Trust had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/7/2026 – Essex Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/5/2026 – Essex Property Trust was given a new $278.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.
- 1/23/2026 – Essex Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/22/2026 – Essex Property Trust had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/13/2026 – Essex Property Trust had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $292.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/9/2026 – Essex Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $305.00.
- 1/8/2026 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $267.00 to $274.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – Essex Property Trust had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/3/2026 – Essex Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/16/2025 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $283.00 to $273.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – Essex Property Trust had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $282.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $304.00.
Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.75%.
Essex concentrates its portfolio in West Coast markets, with a significant presence in California and the Pacific Northwest.
