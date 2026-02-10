Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.8% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,230 shares of company stock worth $1,888,421. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Exxon Mobil

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.5%

XOM stock opened at $151.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.39. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $151.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

