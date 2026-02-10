Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Farmer Brothers Company (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as high as $1.81. Farmer Brothers shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 80,525 shares traded.

Get Farmer Brothers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FARM. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Farmer Brothers from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Farmer Brothers in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Farmer Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Farmer Brothers

Farmer Brothers Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $37.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmer Brothers by 253.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 49,374 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Farmer Brothers by 152.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Farmer Brothers by 210.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Farmer Brothers by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 272,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farmer Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Farmer Brothers Company (NASDAQ: FARM) is a specialty coffee roaster and distributor that serves the foodservice, hospitality and office coffee markets across the United States. The company produces and delivers coffee, tea, single-serve products and beverage equipment, supporting its customers with supply chain solutions, equipment maintenance and barista training services. Its operations are organized to serve commercial accounts ranging from national restaurant chains and convenience stores to independent coffee shops and corporate offices.

Founded in 1912 in Texas, Farmer Brothers has grown from a regional roaster into a national supplier with a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.