Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 80,218 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,218 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,287 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 13.8% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $820,604.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 48,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,956,432.68. The trade was a 14.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $109.15.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $107.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.93. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.04 and a 12 month high of $157.86. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.13%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company’s core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

Further Reading

