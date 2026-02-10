First National Trust Co Purchases 6,955 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

First National Trust Co boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 41.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 36,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.50 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.83.

PM opened at $181.71 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.50 and a 200 day moving average of $161.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

