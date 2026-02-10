First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.92 and traded as high as $49.80. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $49.71, with a volume of 10,148 shares changing hands.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $206.30 million, a P/E ratio of 130.82 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is presently 421.05%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- They just tried to kill gold
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.