First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.92 and traded as high as $49.80. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $49.71, with a volume of 10,148 shares changing hands.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $206.30 million, a P/E ratio of 130.82 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is presently 421.05%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCAL. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 319.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

