Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership Sells 27,564 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership trimmed its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,564 shares during the quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Argus set a $265.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Danaher from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $251.00 target price on Danaher in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.86.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $216.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total transaction of $4,773,952.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. The trade was a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $746,997.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,593. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Featured Articles

