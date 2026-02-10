Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,033 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for 2.3% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $15,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 0.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $149.00 price objective on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.89.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $123.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.21. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.28 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

Featured Stories

