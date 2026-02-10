FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.64 and traded as high as $3.70. FutureFuel shares last traded at $3.6850, with a volume of 152,303 shares changing hands.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FutureFuel in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FutureFuel currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FF

FutureFuel Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $161.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 25.17%.The firm had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter.

FutureFuel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Roeland Polet acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,000. This represents a 150.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in FutureFuel by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 740.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 527.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 4,087.0% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 12,854 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FutureFuel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FutureFuel Corporation (NYSE: FF) operates as a specialty chemicals and biofuels producer, combining industrial chemistry with renewable energy solutions. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, it manufactures a diverse portfolio of chemical products that serve fiber and textile applications, agricultural markets, water treatment processes and industrial coatings. In parallel, the company produces biodiesel using vegetable oils and animal fats as feedstocks, supplying both wholesale fuel distributors and commercial users seeking lower-carbon fuel alternatives.

The company’s manufacturing hub is located in Decatur, Arkansas, on a site originally constructed as an ordnance plant during World War II.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.