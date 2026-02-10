Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.17 and traded as high as $4.22. Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 334,934 shares trading hands.
Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Up 0.5%
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17.
Gabelli Multimedia Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Gabelli Multimedia Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.9%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gabelli Multimedia Trust
Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile
Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE: GGT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of companies engaged in the multimedia and communications sectors. The trust’s portfolio is concentrated in industries such as cable and satellite television, wireless and wireline telecommunications, radio and broadcasting, print and digital publishing, and internet services. Through selective security selection, Gabelli Multimedia Trust aims to capture growth opportunities driven by evolving content delivery platforms and technological innovation.
Since its initial public offering in December 1987, the trust has been managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, an affiliate of GAMCO Investors, Inc, under the direction of veteran investors led by Mario J.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gabelli Multimedia Trust
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- They just tried to kill gold
Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.