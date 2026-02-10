Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.17 and traded as high as $4.22. Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 334,934 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Gabelli Multimedia Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.9%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,250,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE: GGT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of companies engaged in the multimedia and communications sectors. The trust’s portfolio is concentrated in industries such as cable and satellite television, wireless and wireline telecommunications, radio and broadcasting, print and digital publishing, and internet services. Through selective security selection, Gabelli Multimedia Trust aims to capture growth opportunities driven by evolving content delivery platforms and technological innovation.

Since its initial public offering in December 1987, the trust has been managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, an affiliate of GAMCO Investors, Inc, under the direction of veteran investors led by Mario J.

