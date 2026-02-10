Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.31 and traded as high as $1.6275. Geron shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 15,384,327 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GERN shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Geron from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. 55 North Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Geron by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Geron by 73.6% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel treatments that target telomerase, an enzyme critical to cancer cell immortality. The company’s research is focused on hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, with a pipeline designed to address diseases that have historically had limited therapeutic options.

The lead product candidate, imetelstat, is a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor currently in Phase II and Phase III clinical trials for myelofibrosis and myelodysplastic syndromes.

