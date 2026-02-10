Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.76 and traded as high as $13.70. Glencore shares last traded at $13.6650, with a volume of 534,995 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLNCY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Glencore to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

Glencore is a global natural resources company engaged in the production, processing and marketing of commodities. The business combines large-scale mining and metals operations with an extensive physical commodities trading and marketing platform. Its activities span the full commodity value chain, from extraction and smelting/refining to the commercial distribution of metals and energy products to industrial customers worldwide.

Key product areas include base and precious metals (such as copper, zinc, nickel and related concentrates), bulk commodities and energy products (including thermal coal and oil) and associated value‑added materials and services.

