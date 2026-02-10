Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.77 and traded as high as $3.26. Grupo Televisa shares last traded at $3.2150, with a volume of 1,387,557 shares traded.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TV. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research raised Grupo Televisa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.07.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TV. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa by 171.3% during the second quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 58,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 36,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Grupo Televisa by 272.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 98,180 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,222,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 2,533,311 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a leading Mexican multimedia conglomerate headquartered in Mexico City, specializing in the creation, production and distribution of Spanish-language content. The company operates free-to-air television networks, subscription pay-TV services, broadband and telephony under its cable arm, and a range of digital streaming platforms. Grupo Televisa’s portfolio spans news, sports, telenovelas, reality programming and original series, positioning it as one of the largest content producers in the Spanish-speaking world.
Televisa’s broadcast division includes flagship channels such as Las Estrellas and Canal 5, while its pay-TV segment features operations under brands like Sky México and Izzi Telecom.
