GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Sells 76,564 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd reduced its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 76,564 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 4.1% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $176,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Midwest Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 32,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Accenture by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,713,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 37,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN opened at $236.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $145.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $392.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.01.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.88%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $488,380.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,766,851.80. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 28,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,925. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,031 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,304. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Accenture from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 target price on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.38.

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

