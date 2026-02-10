Honeywell International Inc. $HON Holdings Decreased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $1,260,486.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,917. This represents a 52.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $249.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

View Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $239.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.76 and a 200-day moving average of $208.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $240.95.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.74%.The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.