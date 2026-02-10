Honeywell International Inc. $HON Stock Position Boosted by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.0% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 23,503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 171.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 806,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,713,000 after purchasing an additional 509,456 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 357.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 275,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,079,000 after buying an additional 382,152 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Honeywell International by 88.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 802,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $186,784,000 after purchasing an additional 375,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $1,260,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,917. This represents a 52.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ HON opened at $239.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.63. The company has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $240.95.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.40%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $249.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.